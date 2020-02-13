This is the biggest divide between “Birds of Prey” and the comics. Cassandra Cain in the comics is the daughter of professional assassins David Cain and Lady Shiva, who allowed her no verbal interaction as she grew up and trained her relentlessly to follow in their profession. She has limited verbal skills, as her “native language” is body language – she can read attacks by an opponent by watching how they move. Adopted (more or less) by Batman, she took the Batgirl identity during a period when it wasn’t in use, then became Black Bat and now Orphan.