Black Catholics: Words not enough as church decries racism

In this Saturday, June 6, 2020 photo provided by The Record, Black Catholics walk from the federal courthouse building in downtown Louisville, Ky., to 12th and Broadway, in the "Black Catholics Unite: Stand For Justice March" which was organized by young adults. Black Catholics across the U.S. hear their church’s leaders once again calling for racial justice, but at this volatile moment, they want action as well as words. (Ruby Thomas/AP)