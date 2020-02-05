“Shirley”: Josephine Decker’s psychological drama, starring Elisabeth Moss as Shirley Jackson, is far more caustic and compelling than anything that would typically be categorized as a “biopic.” Decker (“Madeline’s Madeline”) tells the tale mainly from the perspective of a young woman named Rose (Odessa Young) who has come with her aspiring-professor husband (Logan Lerman) to stay with the author of “The Lottery” and her husband (Michael Stuhlbarg). They aren’t the most cheerful of hosts. Rose’s increasing intimacy with the brilliant but acerbic and unhinged Jackson grows steadily more dangerous until it — mixing threads of gender roles and the creation of art — turns into something more like a warning, or a prophecy. Moss’ fury-filled performance is a standout. But the film, executive produced by Martin Scorsese, is foremost further proof of Decker’s commanding talent.