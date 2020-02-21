This image provided by KTTV FOX 11 shows a bear walking on the front yard of a home in Monrovia, Calif., early Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. The bear sluggishly ambled along streets and into backyards in Monrovia, which sits on the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains. The Monrovia Police Department said officers were monitoring the situation and state Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel were summoned. (KTTV FOX 11 via AP)