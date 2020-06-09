Dating apps debate race filters as empowering or discriminating

Getting rid of filters won’t eliminate racism, or in-group dating, on Grindr or other dating apps entirely. But it will likely push people in the right direction, said Ann Morning, a sociology professor at New York University who researches racial classifications. “If nothing else, it forces users to take individuals one by one and look at them and not just eliminate them,” she said. “If only we could do that same thing as easily in society more broadly. If only we could take the race filters out of everybody’s minds.”