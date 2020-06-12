Amazon considers pulling ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ from video service

The TV series that aired on CBS in the 1970s and ’80s featured a car emblazoned with the Confederate flag and dubbed the General Lee jumping over gulches in high-speed police chases. Streaming-video services are reviewing their programming for controversial material in the wake of protests against police brutality and racism. HBO Max pulled “Gone With the Wind” this week so it could add explanations about racist depictions in the 1939 film. Other entertainment brands are also taking note — NASCAR earlier this week banned Confederate flags from being displayed on cars.