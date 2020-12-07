2020 indelible TV moments: Trebek, debate bluster and Floyd

The “Jeopardy!” host made no secret of the fight with pancreatic cancer that ultimately claimed his life on Nov. 8. If there was any good to come of it, he inspired others and learned how much he was appreciated and loved. January’s “Greatest of All Time” tournament was a fitting tribute to his skill. We’re cheating here — since it was televised late in 2019 — but no one who saw Trebek choke up in reaction to contestant Dhruv Gaur’s “We love you, Alex” message will ever forget the moment.