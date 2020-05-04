May the Fourth: 5 ways for ‘Star Wars’ fans to celebrate at home

The two-alarm fire at the three-story Victorian mansion in the 2400 block of Creswell Road caused Route 543 to be closed for several hours Sunday as firefighters responded shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze. The large Victorian mansion was built in 1868 for the last owner of Harford Furnace, Clement Dietrich. Many in Harford County knew it as Old Main for the former Eastern Christian College, according to the fire marshal's office.