All around Graves at 4 a.m., where the crowds grew 100 deep, parents snuggled sleepy youngsters as they waited to be let in at the park that officially opened at 6 a.m. Couples carried doughnuts boxes and to-go coffees. Employees, who arrived at their shifts as early as 3 a.m., teased that all this fuss surely must be for the Muppets attraction.