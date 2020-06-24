National Suicide Prevention lifeline to get new, shorter number

The number for the National Suicide Prevention lifeline is going to be shortened to just three digits in an effort to de-stigmatize mental health issues and to make it more easily available to those in need.
The hotline can currently be reached by dialing the 10-digit number, 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). The Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai said when the change is approved, callers will only need to dial 988 to reach an operator.
“I simply want the folks to know that the reason the FCC is doing this now is because we want the millions of Americans who have been struggling, who think there’s a stigma associated with getting help, we want them to know that they are not alone, that 988 could be the lifeline,” Pai said during a morning interview with the TODAY Show.
“We want to make sure that they get the help they need, so they know they are loved.”
Last year, FCC members recommended to Congress the use of number “988,” over other three-digit options, explaining that a shorter and easier to remember number “would likely make it easier for Americans in crisis to access potentially life-saving resources.”
The agency is is expected to vote on the new number during its opening meeting of the year on July 16. Upon approval, all telecommunications carriers, and Voice over IP service providers, will be required to implement the shortened number nationwide by July 22, 2022.
Pai said they initially wanted a longer timeline to ensure the shift goes smoothly, but it was rejected. The two-year window, he added, should be long enough for counselors to prepare for anticipated surge in call volume.
Callers to the hotline are directed to one of 163 three crisis centers, which handled a total of 2.2 million calls in 2018. Those trying to connect to the hotline will still also be able to reach it by the 10-digit number.
With News Wire Services