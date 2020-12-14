‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘Grease’ and ‘The Hurt Locker’ among new National Film Registry inductees

“The Dark Knight,” “The Hurt Locker,” “Grease” and “The Joy Luck Club” are a few of the classic films among the latest batch to be immortalized by the National Film Registry.
A diverse list of 25 projects, including a record-setting number of movies directed by women and filmmakers of color, were announced Monday as the annual inductees for the registry, which is part of the Library of Congress.
Other films on the 2020 lineup include the 2001 animated staple “Shrek,” Lois Weber’s 1913 silent short “Suspense” and Stanley Nelson’s 2010 documentary “Freedom Riders,” which chronicled civil rights activists of the 1960s.
Nine of the new inductees were directed by women, and seven were directed by filmmakers of color, the Library of Congress said.
“With the inclusion of diverse filmmakers, we are not trying to set records but rather to set the record straight by spotlighting the astonishing contributions women and people of color have made to American cinema, despite facing often-overwhelming hurdles,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.
Also being inducted are the 1980 musical comedy “The Blues Brothers,” Ida Lupino’s 1950 black-and-white film “Outrage,” 1971′s “A Clockwork Orange” and the 1963 drama-comedy “Lilies of the Field,” for which Sidney Poitier became the first African-American actor to win the Oscar for Best Actor.
“‘Lilies of the Field’ stirs up such great remembrances in our family, from the littlest Poitiers watching a young and agile ‘Papa’ to the oldest — Papa Sidney himself!” Poitier said in a statement.
Widely considered among the best superhero movies ever made, Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” centers on a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game between Batman and the Joker.
Health Ledger won a posthumous Oscar for his chilling performance as the Joker in the film, which premiered in 2008.
“This is not only a great honor for all of us who worked on ‘The Dark Knight,’ this is also a tribute to all of the amazing artists and writers who have worked on the great mythology of Batman over the decades,” Nolan said.
Another 2008 standout was the war thriller “The Hurt Locker,” for which Kathryn Bigelow won the Oscar for Best Director. She remains the only woman to receive that award.
“My desire in making ‘The Hurt Locker’ was to honor those in uniform serving in dangerous posts abroad, so I have been gratified by the resonance the film has had over the last 10 years,” Bigelow said after the movie was chosen by the Library of Congress. “For it to be selected by the National Film Registry is both humbling and thrilling.”
Wayne Wang, who directed 1993′s “The Joy Luck Club,” said he is “immensely gratified” by his film’s inclusion.
The Library of Congress said each of the movies were selected for their “cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to the nation’s film heritage.” The library adds 25 movies every year to its registry, which was founded in 1988.