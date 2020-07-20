Kanye West fails to make South Carolina ballot after bizarre ‘campaign rally’

Kanye West failed Monday to earn a spot on the presidential ballot in South Carolina after missing a deadline to file a petition in the state where he held his first supposed campaign rally.
The rapper needed to submit signatures to authorities by noon, a day after holding his debut political rally in the state, the South Carolina Board of Elections said.
The Palmetto State does not permit write-in votes for president so Ye’s fight in that state appears to be all but over. But most states do allow voters to write-in candidates for the White House, meaning West could theoretically run without getting on the ballot.
The hubby of Kim Kardashian launched his campaign near Charleston on Sunday with a bizarre and teary speech in which he admitted trying to force his celebrity wife to have an abortion when pregnant with their child, North.
He appeared with his head shaved to depict “2020″ and briefly stormed off the stage after accusing audience members of being undercover tabloid journalists.
West, who has a history of making outlandish statements, also derided the iconic abolitionist hero Harriet Tubman saying she just “make Blacks slaves to a new master.”
Yeezy will appear on the ballot in Oklahoma and is working to win approval in other states, aides say. He filed official paperwork launching his campaign with the Federal Election Committee.
Although most analysts dismiss the move as a blatant publicity stunt, some suggest that West could help Trump by siphoning away votes of young people and people of color from Democrat Joe Biden.
West insists he is no longer a Trump supporter even though he made an extraordinary visit to the White House last year and pledged eternal devotion to the president.