Surge in US infections hits Delta, with passenger traffic down 93%. A recovery will take more than two years, CEO predicts.

Air travel within the United States fell 95% from the start of March until mid-April, when on some days fewer than 100,000 people boarded airline planes, down from more than 2 million a day a year earlier. That rose to more than 700,000 on the best days, but it has hit a plateau in July, coinciding with increased COVID-19 cases across the Sun Belt and new quarantine restrictions on visitors to states like New York, which recently reported its first day without a COVID-19 death.