The St. Nicholas Greek Folk Festival is a popular Baltimore gathering with food, music and an assortment of vendors. If you’ve been searching for authentic baklava, this is the place to be. It runs from Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12. The festival runs from noon to 11 p.m. on Satuday and from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday at Greektown Square and Event Center, 701 S. Ponca St. in Southeast Baltimore.