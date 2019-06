Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Let’s hope this becomes a tradition: As Baltimore marks the 119th anniversary of the death of Edgar Allan Poe (on Oct. 7, 1849), the city will host a two-day celebration of the famed author’s life and legacy. Includes Poe-themed performances, art, vendors and food. On the same weekend: the first-ever Saturday Visiter Awards — honoring those whose art, performance and writing adapts or is inspired by Poe — are to be handed out at Poe Baltimore’s Black Cat Ball (7 p.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 6, aboard The Raven steamship yacht at the Inner Harbor, $125). Poe would be proud forevermore. The free festival is set for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum, 203 N. Amity St. poeinbaltimore.org.