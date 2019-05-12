Former WEAA general manager will take over at WYPR July 1

LaFontaine E. Oliver, a former general manger at Morgan State University’s WEAA, has been named the new president and general manager at public radio station WYPR.
He succeeds Tony Brandon, who is stepping down at the end of June after running the station since 2002.
Oliver left Morgan State’s public radio station in 2013 after leading WEAA since 2007.
He comes back to Baltimore from WMFE in Orlando, Fla.
“It will be a great privilege to return to a community that I love and that has helped to shape me as a leader,” Oliver said in a statement announcing his hiring. “It was in Baltimore that I truly developed an understanding of the powerful role that public media can play in fostering an engaged and well-informed citizenry.”