WJZ says anchorwoman Mary Bubala is out in wake of her question about race, gender of recent Baltimore mayors

WJZ anchorwoman Mary Bubala, who came under fire Thursday for a question she asked about the race, gender and leadership of Baltimore’s past three mayors, is no longer with the station, according to an email sent to The Baltimore Sun on Monday night by general manager Audra Swain.

“Mary Bubala is no longer a WJZ-TV employee. The station apologizes to its viewers for her remarks,” the statement said.

The criticism of Bubala that started last week in the wake of the WJZ anchor asking Loyola University Maryland Professor Karsonya “Kaye” Wise Whitehead an on-air question about the race and gender of the past three Baltimore mayors has continued to build.

“We’ve had three female, African-American mayors in a row,” Bubala said in setting up her question. “They were all passionate public servants. Two resigned, though. Is this a signal that a different kind of leadership is needed to move Baltimore City forward?”

Nicki Mayo, who worked in TV news and is immediate past president of the Baltimore Association of Black Journalists (BABJ), posted video of the interview on Twitter, and the social media blowback was immediate.

As I reported Friday, Bubala apologized on Twitter on Thursday and Friday.

WJZ, meanwhile, remained silent even as the BABJ on Monday posted a statement on its website labeling Bubala’s question “racist and sexist.”

The statement from Swain on Monday night was WJZ’s first official response to the controversy.

WJZ took down its promotional page for Bubala on Monday.

Bubala emailed the following statement to the Sun Tuesday morning confirming her departure from the station:

“In my 22 years of working in TV news in Baltimore — 15 of those years with WJZ — I have always treated people with the utmost respect and dignity. I loved my job because I love the people of Baltimore.

“Last week I realized I made a mistake in the language I used on air. I immediately apologized for any hurt I unintentionally caused. I received immediate support from WJZ because they knew it was not in my heart to intentionally cause this kind of harm. I wanted to do an on-air apology but was not allowed. I hope that the people of Baltimore know that I would never do anything to hurt anyone.

“Unfortunately, I now stand in the path of the tornado. WJZ was forced to let me go. I am saddened and shocked by this decision. Baltimore City has been my home for 25 years and I treasure and am so grateful for the relationships I have made with the people of Baltimore during this time. I fully intend to fight to restore my reputation because I’ve invested my heart and soul in my work and my city. Thank you Baltimore for all of your support during this difficult period of time. It means so much to me.”

