From Stone's 'victory' salute to Trump rambling in the Rose Garden, this is what chaos looks like

Last year, I used the term “helter skelter” to describe the chaotic nature of Donald Trump’s presidency.

I didn’t know what helter skelter meant in terms of Trump’s America until today.

If you were watching cable news and started feeling by late afternoon as if you were pinballing through some kind of drug-induced nightmare, you are not alone. I had to get up and walk away from the TV for some cold fresh air by the time Trump was halfway through his I-am-not-caving-on-the-shutdown-even-though-it-totally-looks-like-I-am-caving speech in the Rose Garden.

I awoke to grainy pre-dawn images of of FBI agents raiding the home of Roger Stone, a Trump associate and practitioner of dark political ops dating back to Richard Nixon. That was jarring enough for me.

As the coffee brewed, I got details of the raid: It was the result of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and the charges therein linked Stone directly to the White House, Russian hackers and WikiLeaks.

Those are just the kind of links and alleged dirty deeds in which Stone has taken great pride in the past.

But then came news of air traffic out of control over New York, Philadelphia and other major cities as a result of the shutdown. Pilots were said to be telling passengers they couldn’t land because of the shutdown as air traffic controllers were calling in sick. Flights were delayed. Flights were cancelled. There were long lines and massive delays. People were angry and freaked.

That was more than enough Friday chaos for me.

But things were only warming up on cable TV.

It wasn’t long before Stone, having been released on $250,000 bond, left the Florida courthouse to a chants of, “Lock him up. Lock him up.”

Rather than lowering his head in shame as many of us might do, Stone stood up to his full height and threw his arms out into the herk-a-jerk double victory salute that Nixon made infamous.

OK, I admit I am a junkie on all things Nixon. But I literally got lightheaded. I thought I was going to pass out. It was like the poison of Watergate merged with the evil of the Putin-Trump axis in this one gesture of defiance by this strange, white-haired figure from the underbelly of American political life. Roy Cohn redux.

I had barely regained my equilibrium when I was back in front on my TV looking at members of Team Trump waiting for their leader to make an announcement on the shutdown in the Rose Garden. And they were smiling and chatting like there was something to celebrate.

And then, when he arrived, they applauded Trump like he had actually accomplished something beyond generating vast human misery with his 35-day shutdown, which was now being suspended with a continuing resolution for three weeks of negotiation on his demand for a wall. I would not have been surprised to hear his cabinet-level sycophants chanting, “build the wall” out there in the Rose Garden as he spoke about what he saw as the critical need for it.

They might have chanted for all I know, because I had to back away from the screen again.

It happened when he started talking about some image in his head of women with duct tape over the mouths sitting in vans that were turning right and left in deserts along the border. That’s when my brain hit tilt and refused to process one more bit of Trump generated craziness.

What in the hell was he talking about?

My job forces me to process overloads of information and imagery on many days. I think I can handle a lot. But the flood of craziness washing over me in front of the TV Friday was absolutely brain rattling.

Seriously, I wonder how a normal person whose brain has not been shredded by decades of consuming vast quantities of television — as I have — handles what she or he saw on cable news Friday.

And I am being serious when I ask how much more of the chaos generated by the ineptitude, indifference, dishonesty, arrogance and mounting confusion of this administration the country can handle.

