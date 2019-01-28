Trump's right-wing media machine coming apart in ugly pieces after his loss on wall

I will admit a certain pleasure in watching right-wing media pundits not only attack President Donald Trump in the wake of his failed shutdown strategy, but also go at each other tooth and nail as they take up sides on whether he totally caved or not. (He did.)

But I think the bigger story here is the way Trump’s right-wing media machine, which for the first 18 months of his presidency kept getting bigger and bigger, is now coming apart in pieces with some of his most powerful supporters, from radio host Ann Coulter to Fox Nation commentator Tomi Lahren, scrambling to put distance between themselves and the embattled president. Even the Sinclair Broadcast Group looks like it trying to live down some of its slavish support of Trump over the last two years.

Coulter has gotten most of the notice when it comes to Trump’s wall, and, indeed, she should. Coulter was one of the right-wing media talkers who in late December drove Trump to shut down the government by saying she will not vote for him in 2020 if he doesn’t get the money to build his wall.

“Trump will just have been a joke presidency who scammed the American people, amused the populists for a while, but he’ll have no legacy whatsoever,” she told the Daily Caller.

On Friday, she came out firing rockets after Trump announced that he was reopening the government for three weeks without the Democratic House led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi giving him the $5.7 billion he wants for the wall. Coulter called Trump the biggest “wimp” in presidential history, bigger than George H.W. Bush.

And she wasn’t alone.

Lahren, a 26-year-old conservative firebrand with 1.27 million followers on Twitter, told him on Friday to man up, too.

Trump and Lahren had long been mutual boosters on Twitter, and she was now biting the hand that fed her Twitter stream.

Coulter further ripped Trump Friday night on “Real Time with Bill Maher” on HBO.

“I promise you the country would be run much better if I had a veto over what Donald Trump is doing,” she told Maher. “It’s crazy that I expect a president to keep the promise he made every day for 18 months.”

The warfare continued over the weekend with Trump firing back at Coulter in a Wall Street Journal interview Sunday.

“I hear she’s become very hostile,” Trump said. “Maybe I didn’t return her phone call or something.”

Monday, the right-wing media mud wrestling spilled over onto Fox News, Trump’s sanctuary city in the media, when Trump surrogate Newt Gingrich tried to call out Coulter on “Fox & Friends.”

“He should not pay any attention to Ann Coulter,” Gingrich said of Trump. “She’s never ran for office. She doesn’t know anything about how you put a majority together. She’s off in some fantasyland where she gets to be noisy, which helps her sell books.”

Coulter responded on Twitter:

“Newt Gingrich claims I’m in ‘fantasyland’ for criticizing the president for breaking his central campaign promise. It has now come to my attention that Trump HAS built the full border wall & it’s working BEAUTIFULLY. That is why Trump is sailing to re-election!”

Followed by:

“Newt’s right — I’m just selling books. But at least I don’t have to kiss Trump’s ass to do so.”

She had more tweets about Gingrich’s relationship to the president’s behind. I’ll spare you.

But things got even worse on Fox Monday when one of its anchors, Julie Banderas, took Trump on over a tweet from the president on Sunday criticizing two Fox News correspondents.

This is trouble for Trump and Fox. Trump followers on the channel don’t like cognitive dissonance — praise and criticism of the president. It’s supposed to be only praise as it is on “Fox & Friends” and “Hannity,” which are now about the only two Fox shows standing firm for Trump.

There are a couple of other less obvious dots to be connected here.

I saw Coulter on Maher’s show Friday, and what struck me was the way she started out trying to play to his liberal audience.

Not surprisingly, it didn’t work, and she was savvy enough to pull back into her unapologetic, hard-edged, right-wing persona before the audience rejection of her was too obvious. But she was trying.

And last week, Hunt-Valley-based Sinclair announced that it was hiring Ameshia Cross, a former aide to President Barack Obama, to produce and host a new, daily commentary segment to “expand the repertoire of contributors and provide another perspective to the issues discussed in Boris Epshteyn’s ‘Bottom Line with Boris.’”

In July 2017 I predicted that companies like Sinclair and Fox that ditched any pretense of ideological balance and hitched their wagons to Trump might get short term ratings gains, but the president was on a fast train to infamy, and their brands would never recover from the association with him.

We are watching the start of that scramble, but I’ve got news for outfits like Sinclair and Fox: It’s too late. You can add 50 liberal commentators and call out the president a dozen times day, and you will never wash away the stink of what you did when you went all in for this wannabe oligarch.

david.zurawik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/davidzurawik