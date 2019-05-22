Zurawik: Why Democrats need to take moral high road and just say no to Fox town halls

Democrats need to just say no to Fox News once and for all.

The party has a wide, deep, diverse and very impressive cast of candidates for president in 2020 at a time when the nation faces profound choices thanks in part to the governmental chaos caused by President Donald Trump. And what has been the focus of debate among those nearly two dozen candidates the last two weeks?

Trump’s immigration strategies, which included another teenager who was separated from his parents dying in government custody this week? The president’s mounting defiance of the Constitutional power given to Congress as a check on the executive branch?

No, it was whether or not to have a town hall on Fox News. And in the wake of South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg using his town hall on Fox Sunday to criticize the channel, and Trump tweeting his annoyance at Buttigieg’s very presence there, it feels like the ayes currently have it.

The cable channel that was founded as a right-wing ideological tool masquerading as an all-news channel by Roger Ailes is already doing its dirty political work on the 2020 campaign by using its access to millions of viewers to tempt, divert and divide the Democrats. And, worse, it comes at a time when a united denunciation by Democrats could do real damage to this political weapon of the right as advertisers shy away from it in the wake of racist comments by Tucker Carlson and all-out propagandizing for Trump by Sean Hannity.

As I recently wrote, I admire Buttigieg’s intellect, vision and record. And he got a ton of good press for the way he ripped Fox on its own airwaves. The New York Times could hardly celebrate it more.

But I’m with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who said something far more important about Fox News and its role in the debased state of our national conversation when she explained why she would not do a town hall on the network.

“Fox News is struggling as more and more advertisers pull out of their hate-filled space. A Democratic town hall gives the Fox News sales team a way to tell potential sponsors it’s safe to buy ads on Fox. I won’t ask millions of Democratic primary voters to tune into an outlet that profits from racism and hate,” she wrote on Twitter.

“A Fox News town hall adds money to the hate-for-profit machine. To which I say: hard pass,” she added.

Senator Kamala Harris has also taken a pass on Fox, according to reports in Yashar Ali’s newsletter and The Hill.

But Sen. Bernie Sanders opened the gates wide with a Fox News town hall in April, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar followed with one earlier this month. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is now scheduled for a Fox Town Hall on June 2. And former Congressman Beto O’Rourke said Monday he would “absolutely” do a town hall on Fox if asked.

“This campaign is about going to where people are, and you see that physically in where I show up,” he told reporters in Iowa where he was campaigning. “But it also has to be in those channels or those social media streams where people get their news and their information. That also includes Fox.”

All of the candidates who favor appearing on Fox News have sounded similar justifications: talking to all voters and/or trying to make inroads with Fox viewers, the largest audience in cable news.

As someone who has watched Fox News critically since its founding and appeared as a guest with some regularity on its Sunday-morning media show, Media Buzz, from 2013 to 2015, I know this channel and its audience fairly well. And I have news for Democratic candidates who are thinking they can glean votes from those who watch Fox News in prime time: Dream on.

I have not seen any significant jump in the polls for Sanders, Klobuchar or even Buttigieg after their appearances on Fox. And even if there were bumps, would they hold?

For decades, Fox viewers have been told by the likes of Bill O’Reilly and Hannity that they can trust no one in the mainstream media — only Fox News. The rest is all liberal lies and fake news from elites looking down their noses at Fox viewers.

Since its founding in 1996, the network built by Ailes seeded and plowed the field of media mistrust that Trump so successfully harvested in 2016.

You are not talking about an audience when you talk about Fox News prime-time viewership, you are talking about a culture or religion. You can see Fox News creating a new revenue stream out of the truest of those true believers with its far-right Fox Nation subscription service, which I wrote about earlier this year.

But even if the strategy was valid and could lead to some additional votes, what about the morality of appearing on a channel that showcases someone who says immigrants make America “dirtier” as Carlson has? Or, what about your presence lending credibility to the lies of a channel that has so embraced propagandizing on behalf of Trump that it is now more like state-run TV than anything American television has ever known?

Those are questions that can only be answered partially by talking about the strategy of appearing on Fox. The other, larger part is morality — your personal morality.

I hear some moral reasoning in Warren’s words. And I praise her for it, just as I praised Joe Biden for the morality I saw in his choice of focusing his campaign announcement video on Trump’s lack of condemnation of the racists and neo-Nazis who brazenly paraded through Charlottesville in 2017 during a series of rallies that resulted in the death of one young woman protesting their presence.

Biden’s media reward for that moral focus, by the way, included some mainstream coverage criticizing his launch video for seeming “dark,” gloomy and funereal.