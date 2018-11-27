Mighty no more: The sad, greedy decline of network television into games and circuses

Just when I start to think network television couldn’t get worse, along comes a promo for a new prime-time show that convinces me it has not hit bottom yet.

But, oh, what a long, sad, downward journey it has been for the once mighty media brands of NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox.

CBS and NBC all but invented TV as we know it in the late 1950s, and they were among the most dominant economic, cultural and political forces in the nation for half a century.

Each new fall season, they put forth an impressive array of new series that both reflected and shaped the popular culture. Their news divisions played as large a role as any single institution in setting the national agenda.

Presidents made decisions of war and peace based on what the people sitting at their anchor desks reported and said. The host of a news program, like Edward R. Murrow on “See It Now,” could expose the danger of a demagogue like Joe McCarthy, when even the president wouldn’t take the reckless senator from Wisconsin on.

Today, the networks are ragged ghosts of that greatness featuring prime-time schedules filled with on-the-cheap game shows and endless reality competitions, culturally-empty reboots of series that spoke to zeitgeists long gone, and news desks mostly anchored by forgettable cookie-cutter personalities who make Peter Jennings, Tom Brokaw, Dan Rather, Walter Cronkite and David Brinkley seem Olympian in memory.

Could you imagine any president saying, “If I’ve lost Jeff Glor, I’ve lost Middle America,” as Lyndon Johnson did of Cronkite after the CBS anchorman declared the Vietnam War a lost cause and urged an “honorable” withdrawal in a special telecast? (If you’re not sure who Glor is, my point has been made.)

If it wasn’t for live sports events, like NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” I can honestly say I would rarely tune to any of the networks for anything other than in my job as media critic.

I am not alone. The ratings news for the networks is dismal. But then, it has been dismal for more than a decade. Steady erosion has become year-to-year double digit declines in audience, especially among younger viewers ages 18 to 49.

Last December, “Ad Age” ran an analysis headlined: “Has the bottom fallen out of the broadcast TV ratings?” Crunching Nielsen data, it reported a loss in network viewing of 16 percent year to year. The news for the first half of this season is not expected to be any better, according to analysts.

The promo that sent me down the path of this dark meditation aired during one of those live sporting events that I do still watch, NBC’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. It touted three series debuting and/or returning in January that were supposed to get me excited about the second half of the prime-time season on NBC: Dwayne Johnson’s “The Titan Games,” “Ellen’s Game of Games,” starring Ellen DeGeneres, and “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”

That’s two more game shows and the spin-off of a summer replacement series. I can hardy wait.

According to NBC’s promo, Johnson’s show, which premieres Jan. 3, “will offer everyday people the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in epic head-to-head challenges designed to test the mind, body and heart.”

It goes on to say, “Those who can withstand the challenge have the chance to become a Titan and win a grand prize of $100,000.”

A grand prize of $100,000? NBC and CBS were giving away more than that on game shows in their infancy when they were struggling to find a national audience large enough to impress Madison Avenue and stay in business.

With no talent costs except Johnson, and $100,000 in “grand prize” money, the only question is : Could you do a prime-time show any cheaper?

Jan. 8 will mark the start of a new season for the DeGeneres show, which is little more than a glossy spin-off of a feature segment on her syndicated daytime program.

As the network's promo itself puts it: "DeGeneres serves as host and executive producer of the hour-long comedy game show, which includes supersized versions of the most popular and action-packed games from her award-winning daytime talk show."

The big money here is $100,000 as well — not so supersized.

“America’s Got Talent: The Champions” debuts Jan. 7, though debuts might be stretching the meaning of the word in making it sound like there is something substantially new here.

“Summer's hottest show, ‘America's Got Talent,’ is now ready to warm up winter!” NBC’s promo says. “This new spin-off features the most incredible and memorable acts from previous seasons ready to wow America all over again.”

Is there anything in that copy that does not say recycled, re-purposed or repackaged? Maybe it’s just me, but I am not feeling the wow.

Sad to say, given the sorry state of network programming, these shows will probably do OK — better than, say, the reboot of “Magnum P.I.” on CBS. Although doing OK by network standards these days is a very low bar.

This is not to single out NBC for its mid-season shows. CBS announced this week that it will be bringing Tim Tebow to prime time March 27 with “The Million Dollar Mile,” another reality-competition series featuring physical endurance. Yeah, that Tim Tebow, the failed NFL quarterback.

So, how did network TV become so diminished anyway?

There are a number of huge technological, sociological and lifestyle changes at play, which shredded the monopoly network TV enjoyed for decades thanks to friends in Congress. Probably the biggest single factor was new technology that allowed other platforms to end run the over-the-air control networks enjoyed as result of broadcast licenses issued by the Federal Communications Commission.

But I and many others have written volumes about that. What has not been so widely explored and explained is the way the networks in their greed gave away their journalistic and cultural dominance and authority.

For example, the networks for decades had been the place to go for coverage of national political conventions. But starting in the late 1990s, networks began a process of cutting back on how much they would spend on coverage and how much airtime would be given to it. This was in part a result of new owners demanding that news divisions, which had been seen as part of the networks’ public service commitment, start turning a profit.