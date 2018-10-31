Hogan's media campaign has been textbook; can anything derail it now?

Tuesday’s election will tell us more than who will control the House of Representatives and who will govern Maryland the next four years from the statehouse down to Baltimore County.

It will also tell us something important about television and its role in political life.

Since the presidential election of 1960 with the seminal TV debate between Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard Nixon, the medium’s role in politics has continued to grow no matter what changes occurred in society and on the media landscape.

But we are well into the digital age, and analysts have now been predicting for almost two decades that the all-pervasive influence of TV on politics was coming to end.

Except every two and four years, the candidates keep spending record amounts on television ads while mostly only flirting with digital media when it comes to spending money.

Maryland is an excellent example. In fact, if Gov. Larry Hogan, who has a double digit lead in the polls, still winds up winning as big over Democrat Ben Jealous as some analysts have predicted, Maryland is going to be Exhibit A for those campaign professionals who argue that new media’s influence (and utility for candidates) may be growing, but TV still rules and is the place to spend most of your campaign dollars. That’s how Hogan and his allies have approached this race, and they have done it with textbook precision. The Jealous campaign, whether because of poor strategy, disorganization, lack of funds (or all three), was left in the dust.

The consensus among media and advertising executives contacted for this story is that about $14 million to $15 million will ultimately be spent on Baltimore media by all candidates combined in this midterm election cycle.

That compares to about $12 million overall spending in 2014 when the marquee contest in the state was Hogan against Democrat Anthony Brown. In that race, Brown was the big spender on TV. This time, it’s Hogan or, to be precise, outside groups in support of Hogan.

One such group, the Republican Governors Association, alone spent $4 million on Hogan’s behalf, much of it in TV ads over the summer attacking Jealous as “too extreme” and “too risky.” The RGA bought $1.2 million worth of Baltimore TV ad time in July and the first week of August, and appears to have defined Jealous to many voters while the Democrat’s campaign seemed to be on vacation.

What happened to Jealous on TV in Maryland is brutal. Within hours of the former NAACP head’s win in the Democratic primary, Hogan’s campaign team had a video up on Facebook titled “Introducing Ben Jealous.” It ended with the words and “too extreme” and “too risky” in large white letters against a red background. The next morning, Hogan’s campaign had another video up on Facebook that hit the theme even harder. It was titled “Too Extreme?” It ended with the same two phrases.

The speed and execution of those Facebook videos by Team Hogan were impressive. You would think they would have sent a jolt of fight-or-flight adrenaline through the Jealous campaign, but there was no direct, immediate, media response at all.

And then came the onslaught of attacks ads in July and the first week of August paid for by the RGA. One of the ads titled “Extreme” showed how important those overnight videos after the primary were.

It looked to me like the Facebook videos done by Hogan’s campaign were a kind of test marketing to see what would work, and when the RGA thought they saw a way to define Jealous that would stick, they went full bore, not on Facebook, but on Baltimore TV, and they used the classic tools of negative advertising, the ones voters claim they hate but which still seem to work.

Different viewers can interpret the same text differently depending on their personal histories. Gender, race, social class are just some of the factors at play in such determinations. But from that first Facebook video titled “Introducing Ben Jealous,” the red background under the words TOO EXTREME TOO RISKY screamed “radical” to me. And superimposed as the ads were over an image of Jealous aggressively pointing his finer at the camera, the montage begged an association of fear, danger and perhaps even menace with the Democratic candidate. The early work of the RGA and others have put the Hogan campaign in a position to close out the campaign with a barrage of positive ads that appear aimed at running up the score (for example, by appealing to African-American voters in Baltimore and Democrats in Montgomery County).

Purely in terms of using the media to run an effective campaign, you cannot help but applaud what Hogan and the RGA did. In terms of hitting quick and hard, it is in a league with the Obama campaign’s effective effort to define Mitt Romney as a heartless corporate hatchet man who liked to lay people off from the moment he won the GOP nomination in 2012.

It is almost in a league with Donald Trump’s use of old and new media.

We are living in a time of media transition between legacy and social media, and just as Trump found a hybrid of live TV talk on cable news channels paired with non-stop Twitter attacks, so did Team Hogan with the use of Facebook videos and TV ads.

This is campaign that could and probably will be used to teach future candidates how to effectively use media.

That’s not entirely something to celebrate. Hogan’s media success rests in part on some very old and ugly tactics. I can’t overstate how troubled I was by the way the RGA ads framed Jealous visually in darkness and shadows and consistently showed him with facial expressions that would best be described a snarling, glaring, frustrated or angry.

Maryland can’t afford Ben Jealous as governor. Maryland can’t afford Ben Jealous as governor. SEE MORE VIDEOS

There is a history of African-American men being depicted this way in media, and it’s disturbing that Hogan’s allies would go there. But at the same time, the Jealous campaign should have been ready and prepared to fight back — just as Hogan was four years ago when ads for the Brown campaign sought to paint him as an anti-gun, anti-woman fanatic. Jealous should have been out there instantly denouncing it for what he later characterized as racist and countering with a message of his own. But where in the world was the campaign of Ben Jealous during the summer?