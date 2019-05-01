Zurawik: As anti-Semitism rises, a 'numbness' to hate in our media and society

Days of Remembrance, the nation’s official commemoration of the Holocaust, comes to a close Sunday, but we should not move on without deeper consideration of how increasingly visible and dangerous anti-Semitism has become in this nation and its media in the Age of Trump.

Former Vice President Joe Biden's launch of his presidential campaign with a video that focused on neo-Nazis marching with Tiki torches through Charlottesville, Va., in 2017 has been much discussed during the last week, but not yet fully appreciated.

Meanwhile, while much has been written, more yet needs to be said about the virulently anti-Semitic cartoon published in the New York Times and the shooting at a synagogue in California that left one dead. And all of these events need the kind of rich and moving context provided by “The Last Survivors,” a superb “Frontline” documentary about a group of some of the last living survivors of the Holocaust.

Ivor Perl, one of the Holocaust's last living survivors, was just 12 years old when he was taken to the notorious concentration camp, Auschwitz. Decades later, he returned to Ausch ...

One of the more surprising aspects to me of Biden’s launch video was the negative reaction to it, and not just by political opponents like President Donald Trump and his counselor, Kellyanne Conway, she of the alternative facts.

It's time for respected leadership on the world stage—and dignified leadership at home. It's time for equal opportunity, equal rights, and equal justice. It's time for an economy t ...

Politico opened its analysis of the video with these words: “The campaign world knew that Joe Biden would announce his presidential bid Thursday in an early morning video release. But few were expecting it would be so dark and funereal.”

The piece went on to say, “Filled with extensive footage of white supremacists marching with torches, scenes of Nazi and Confederate flags and pegged to President Trump’s reaction to the 2017 racist march in Charlottesville, the 3-minute, 30-second spot was an unlikely announcement video — especially for Uncle Joe, one of the last of the happy warriors.”

Conway labeled the video “very dark and spooky.”

The video is dark, but truth sometimes is. I think it was a great choice — one that made me respect Biden far more than I ever had.

Of all the Democratic candidates, Biden’s video showed him to be the one who far and away best understood and articulated what a monumentally dangerous moment that neo-Nazi march in Virginia was and how it tied directly to the corrosive effect Trump has had on the moral life of the nation.

Trump has been dog whistling so hard to neo-Nazis and white nationalists since launching his campaign for president that his lips are permanently puckered.

It makes me think his repeated false claims that his father, Fred, was born in Germany aren’t the result of the president being forgetful or just plain stupid, as some of his critics allege. Given Trump’s track record, they sound to me like a calculated appeal to those neo-Nazis in Charlottesville who were chanting “blood and soil” a Nazi reference to the ideological importance of heredity and physical connection to the Fatherland as tests of Aryan purity.

Biden’s video lasered in on Trump’s shameful reaction to the march and and a clash between neo-Nazis and counter-protesters the next day that resulted in the death of Heather Heyer a member of the latter group.

In his video, Biden described Trump’s claim in the wake of Heyer’s death that were “very fine people on both sides” of the conflict as the act of “assigning moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it.”

Biden’s attack was successful enough that Trump and Conway took to social media and cable TV immediately to once again try to spin Trump’s words from 2017. He wasn’t talking about neo-Nazis or white nationalists when he said “very fine people,” Trump and Conway now insisted, he was talking about those who were against the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Bull.

But all praise to Biden for taking the risk of focusing his campaign right out of the box on the moral decay that Trump’s egregious dishonesty and transgressive behavior has fostered.

The Times cartoon published on April 25 in its international edition showed Trump as a blind man being led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who was depicted as a dog. In case anyone didn’t get all the anti-Semitism, Trump is shown wearing a skull cap while Netanyahu has a Star of David hanging from his collar.

What astonished me over the weekend was the the Times initial response to the outrage rightfully generated by the cartoon.

On April 27, the Times issued a statement saying the cartoon was “offensive” and contained “anti-Semitic tropes,” but the paper did not apologize. It called the cartoon only an “error in judgement.”

On April 28, I was part of panel on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” that discussed the cartoon and criticized the Times’ surprisingly empty response. Later that day, the Times did finally apologize.

Tuesday the Times ran an editorial denouncing the cartoon. Among the more important points it made was in seeing the cartoon as evidence of the rise in anti-Semitism and the societal “numbness to its creep.”

But even though the paper announced Wednesday that the editor responsible for publishing the cartoon would be disciplined and that company training would now include a focus on anti-Semitism, I don’t feel as if the Times fully understood how deep and long running the creep is in its own house.

As a journalistic and cultural force, the Times should have led the way in the reporting facts and finding the deeper meaning of what happened in Charlottesville in the summer of 2017.

But it didn’t. Frontline and ProPublica teamed up to lead the way with two of the finest documentaries I have ever seen: “Documenting Hate: Charlottesville” and “Documenting Hate: New American Nazis.”

The films show some real evidence of societal “numbness” to the resurgence of anti-Semitism in the fact that one year after the Tiki march, federal and Virginia law enforcement officials had done next to nothing to bring the neo-Nazis and white nationalists responsible for the violence in Charlottesville to justice. It was the investigative reporting of Frontline and ProPublica that exposed some of the hatemongers living on the underbelly of the web and American life.