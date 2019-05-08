Zurawik: Inside the firestorm of reaction to WJZ firing Mary Bubala. Did punishment fit the crime?

In 29 years of covering media in Baltimore, I cannot recall a story I wrote that resulted in as immediate and intense a reaction as Tuesday’s report announcing WJZ’s firing of anchorwoman Mary Bubala.

The closest was the coverage in 2014 and early 2015 of two staffers being fired and a news director suspended for a day by Sinclair’s WBFF after the station aired a misleadingly edited video of a protest march in Washington that made it seem as if protesters were chanting “kill a cop.” Then as now, a reaction of this magnitude means there is more going on with the story than just the bare-bones facts of the matter. Then, it was the tension over the new Black Lives Matter movement and the rise of Sinclair’s right-wing messaging machine. Now, the causes of the uproar range from from WJZ’s handling of the case to the frustration and anger many feel about the state of political life in Baltimore today. As if that’s not enough, the equation of understanding here also includes the intense relationships many of us form with people we only know from seeing them on-screen. And all those factors are multiplied by the unpredictable power of social media and the polarized state of American life at this moment of revolutionary change in relationships of race, gender and power.

I know that’s a lot. But it all matters in trying to understand the intensity of the response to this controversy. Comprehending some of the forces at play also helps us understand some things about ourselves during these troubled times in Baltimore and the nation at large.

The bare-bones facts are that in coverage on May 2 of the resignation of Catherine Pugh as mayor of Baltimore, Bubala asked an on-air guest about leadership at City Hall with a question that referenced gender, race and leadership.

“We’ve had three female, African-American mayors in a row,” Bubala said. “They were all passionate public servants. Two resigned, though. Is this a signal that a different kind of leadership is needed to move Baltimore City forward?”

Video of Bubala asking the question was posted on social media, and the blowback was powerful. It continued over the weekend, and on Monday, the Baltimore Association of Black Journalists posted a statement on its website labeling the question “racist and sexist.”

Monday night, in answer to questions about Bubala’s question, Audra Swain, the station’s general manger, sent an email to me saying, “Mary Bubala is no longer a WJZ-TV employee. The station apologizes to its viewers for her remarks.”

Swain has declined further comment in response to followup questions from The Sun.

The vast majority of emails sent to me in the last two days have been critical of WJZ’s handling of the matter. In short, the authors of those emails thought firing an employee of 15 years the way WJZ did was excessive.

With the acknowledgment that I don’t have all the facts that WJZ probably has, I have to say I agree: Firing Bubala was excessive.

Nicki Mayo, a broadcast journalist and immediate past president of the BABJ, wrote in a tweet Tuesday that the organization itself did not call for Bubala’s firing. What it called for in its statement Monday was an on-air apology administered by CBS-owned WJZ.

“We @BABJ-md called for an on-air apology, not a termination,” she wrote on Twitter

“While Bubala apologized with a tweet May 3, there was no acknowledgement of the gaffe or apology on-air by her, WJZ-TV or CBS,” the BABJ statement said.

“This is unacceptable since the apology should be administered in the same fashion that the damaging question was delivered,” the statement added. “WJZ, it is your responsibility to administer this apology on-air.”

Back in 2015, WBFF never adequately explained the inexcusable and reprehensible editing of video to make it seem like protesters were advocating violence against the police. (The marchers were actually chanting in response to the lead of a Baltimore woman, Tawanda Jones, “We won’t stop. We can’t stop ‘til killer cops are in cell blocks.”) But the station did react to complaints and protests over the video with an on-air apology and studio discussion with the protesters.

In a statement emailed to The Sun Tuesday morning, Bubala said she wanted to apologize on air, but the station would not let her.

Swain declined comment when asked about Bubala’s contention by The Sun.

At the same time as I say firing was excessive, I also believe Bubala’s question demanded a loud and clear correction, prominent on-air apology and substantive punishment because of the damage such words as those of her question can do, especially when multiplied by mass media.

By prefacing the question with the race and gender of the last three mayors as Bubala did, she generalized in an unfair and negative way to an entire demographic, ignoring the historic and profound problems anyone trying to lead Baltimore has to face.

As Karsonya “Kaye” Wise Whitehead, the Loyola professor who was asked about black female leadership by Bubala, put it Tuesday in a statement to The Sun about the question: “There is an assumption that since three black women have served as mayor — and the city has not entirely changed for the better — then perhaps black women are not fit to lead this city. No one can ask racially biased questions in the public sphere — including in the media — without being held accountable.”

Such an inference about black women and leadership cannot be allowed to stand unchallenged. If you don’t correct it forcefully, it will be used in the future as it was in the past to try to keep black women out of leadership positions.

One way you correct it is with public words and action. Viewers need to see the person who said it publicly punished in some way. A significant suspension without pay might have been enough to serve that purpose.

I have been teaching media ethics for 20 years at Goucher College, and one of my core precepts is similar to that of the medical profession: Do no harm. And when you do harm with words or actions, intended or not, expect to be punished, because your words or images are still out there in people’s minds. You can’t take the damage back just by taking down a tweet or apologizing on Twitter, something too many who have been given public voice by digital media don’t seem to get.