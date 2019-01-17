Fox Nation: A place even more partisan, right-wing, pro-Trump than Fox News

I spent the better part of two days in Fox Nation, and I am in no hurry to return, believe me.

The on-demand, subscription streaming service launched at the end of November has promoted itself as a place where for $5.99 a month the most engaged and serious fans of Fox News can get even more of their favorite kinds of shows and hosts. Typical of its more heavily promoted fare: a cooking program with Steve Doocy, one of the hosts of “Fox & Friends,” and “What Made America Great,” a history program hosted by Brian Kilmeade, also from “Fox & Friends.”

That seems nice enough on the surface. But it doesn’t take long to notice a far more political, partisan and even propagandistic thread connecting much of the programming.

On Monday, my first day in Fox Nation, even I was surprised by the one-sided crush of pro-Trump, anti-Democrats-in-Congress messaging on the government shutdown and border wall, as well as the bare-knuckled attempts to stir the pots of racial tensions and religious differences.

And these are not minor themes or an occasional tone. From Diamond and Silk demanding the “Democrat rats” in Congress “do their jobs” and give Trump his wall, to a bellicose Tomi Lahren denigrating Black Lives Matter, this was red-meat, right-wing rabble-rousing too raw even for Fox News.

Lahren, a 26-year-old conservative firebrand with 1.24 million Twitter followers, is the current and future star of this digital platform, no doubt about it.

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP Tomi Lahren at Politicon 2016. Lahren is featured on Fox Nation. Tomi Lahren at Politicon 2016. Lahren is featured on Fox Nation. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP)

The “First Thoughts” and “Final Thoughts” commentaries from Lahren essentially bookend the day on Fox Nation at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m, respectively. The subscription service seems to be going out of its way not to compete in the evening with the top-rated, prime-time programming on the Fox News channel starring Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. (Fox Nation subscribers can only hear audio of those programs — and only after the programs have aired on cable TV.)

A feature titled “Meet Tomi” was one of the videos I kept coming upon as I tried to navigate around the Fox Nation site Monday. If you click on “Personalities,” one of the four main headings at the top of the homepage, you meet Tomi.

“Travel to beautiful Rapid City, South Dakota with Tomi Lahren, as she takes viewers around to see the great faces and great places she grew up surrounded by,” the teaser copy says. “From the local hot spots, to a tour of her high school and home, Meet Tomi is an in-depth look into the life of one of Fox Nation's stars.”

I first “met” Lahren in the summer of 2016 on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” when she and I were on a panel talking about a tweet she published and then took down in the face of a fierce backlash saying Black Lives Matter is “the new KKK.” See it here.

I was astounded by the historical ignorance and insensitivity in comparing a social justice movement to a terrorist organization that beat, maimed, burned and murdered people of color in an attempt to deny them their civil and human rights. I said on air how appalled I was that someone in the media would write such hateful words. I hoped she had learned something from the blowback and public discussion of it on CNN.

But there she was Monday on Fox Nation slamming away on Black Lives Matter in her “Closing Thoughts” commentary.

“That movement,” she said referring to Black Lives Matter, “undermined itself when it perpetuated the false narrative of ‘Hands up, don’t shoot.’ It undermined itself when members started burning and looting neighborhoods and communities in ‘protests.’ ”

She raised her hands to put the word “protests” in air quotes.

“That movement undermined itself when members remained quiet after the Black Lives Matter rally in Dallas when a black man set out to kill white cops and killed five,” she added, her intensity rising with each of the three charges she leveled against the group. “All of that and more undermine the movement.”

Who needs Russian bots and trolls trying to exploit racial tensions and divides in this country when you have Lahren and Fox Nation doing it with such passion?

Yeah, she learned something all right from that KKK tweet and the denunciation of it on CNN in 2016. She learned she could be rewarded by Fox for replicating that kind of behavior on this new digital platform.

She is tapping into the same “whitelash” that former President Obama aide Van Jones pointed to on election night 2016 in explaining Trump’s victory. But what made Lahren’s words so troubling to me is that she is speaking them to a new generation.

It’s not all race with Lahren. In her “First Thoughts” Monday commentary, she set herself as arbiter of who was and wasn’t rightfully able to call themselves a Christian and mocked Congressional Democrats for doing so.

“Isn’t it funny how a government shutdown and a deep desire for open borders have suddenly spurred the Democrats to become so Christian, pro-military and pro-veteran?” she began her commentary Monday morning.

But do the Democrats really “give a hoot about the military and Jesus Christ?” she went on to ask rhetorically.

But she was only warming up for her slam on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for calling Trump’s wall “immoral.” She put air quotes with her fingers around the word when she said it.

“Apparently, she’s an expert on morality,” Lahren said sarcastically of the speaker.

“Actually, it’s Christian to establish boundaries,” she said, as if lecturing Pelosi. “And it’s Christian to enforce the law. And it’s Christian to deter families from trekking through the desert. And it’s Christian to protect your citizens.”

I am not sure where any of those acts, especially the one that involves “trekking through the desert,” is defined as distinctly Christian except in Lahren’s mind. But she delivers such dubious claims against Democrats, whom she rhetorically links to “far left lefties,” with an air of great outrage, righteousness and belligerence. That’s her act.