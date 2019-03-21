Eunetta T. Boone, Hollywood producer and former Evening Sun sportswriter, dies

Eunetta T. Boone, who started her media career as a sportswriter at The Evening Sun and went on to become a highly successful Hollywood producer for such TV shows as the “The Hughleys” and “My Wife and Kids,” died at 63 from an apparent heart attack Wednesday.

The University of Maryland, College Park graduate was working as executive producer on the Disney Channel’s “Raven’s Home.” She was found in her Los Angeles home Wednesday morning, according to an email from a channel spokeswoman.

“Eunetta was a pioneer and an inspiration to everyone she met,” Raven-Symoné, the star and executive producer of “Raven’s Home,” said in a statement. “She was a masterful storyteller, and empathetic leader and a beacon of light to so many … She will be missed. Thank you for everything, Eunetta.”

Before becoming an executive producer, Ms. Boone worked on the writing staffs of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “The Parent ’Hood.”

In an interview with me in Los Angeles in 2001, Boone explained her career change away from sportswriting in 1990 as the result of a workshop on screenwriting offered by the Maryland Film Commission.

Baltimore Sun file Eunetta Boone in March 1985 in her days as a sportswriter at The Evening Sun.. Eunetta Boone in March 1985 in her days as a sportswriter at The Evening Sun.. (Baltimore Sun file)

That experience helped her get accepted in a Warner Bros. writing workshop that led to jobs on the staffs of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” with Will Smith, and “Roc,” a Fox sitcom that starred Charles Dutton as a Baltimore sanitation worker.

Ms. Boone started her producing career on “Lush Life” and “Living Single.”

I interviewed her in connection with the debut of the first series she created, “One on One” for the UPN network, a show about a sportscaster named Mark "Flex" Washington played by Flex Alexander. She also created the sitcom “Cuts.”

In addition to a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Maryland, Ms. Boone held a master’s from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She also taught screenwriting at UCLA Extension for six years, according to the Disney Channel.

"Eunetta Boone was a wonderful person and a consummate storyteller and teacher, and through her leadership on many productions including 'Raven's Home,' she did so well what she enjoyed most — mentoring creative talent,” a statement from the Disney Channel said.



She is survived by her mother, Eunice Taylor; sister, Regina Ward; nieces, Breawna Taylor and MaKenna Ward; and a host of friends and family, according to the Disney Channel.



