Baltimore Sun reporting on Pugh 'Healthy Holly' deals highlighted on CNN

Brian Stelter, host of CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” highlighted The Sun’s coverage of Mayor Catherine Pugh’s “Healthy Holly” book deals Sunday, saying it showed the importance of local journalism.

The Sun “has been able to uncover an incredible City Hall scandal involving Catherine Pugh,” Stelter told viewers.

“It’ s embarrassing to the city, a city I love,” the Towson University graduate continued. “But it’s great to see The Sun in action. There have been more than 30 stories published about this in the last month.”

Stelter went on to place The Sun’s coverage in the larger context of legacy newspapers that have faced cutbacks in recent years continuing to do first-rate watchdog journalism that serves democracy.

“And look, this is not just about Baltimore,” he said. “We see this in cities across the country that have been devastated by cuts. We still see these reporters as frontline journalists uncovering corruption. And that’s what’s going on in Baltimore.”

I was Stelter’s guest on that segment and a couple of others Sunday.

One of the most provocative portions of the show came at the top when Stelter asked viewers what they would think if they saw a leader in another country acting like President Donald Trump in demonizing immigrants, spreading disinformation and accusing his opponents of treason.

Here are some of the answers from those of us on the panel: former Barack Obama aide David Axelrod, New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers and Katie Glueck, senior political reporter for McClatchy.

Short answer for me thinking about it at the keyboard now: It would like look like Europe in the 1930s with the rise of fascist dictators.

