Let's dare to be an unlovable press in vetting mayor's police commissioner nominee

I started 2018 with a column about Mayor Catherine Pugh and the media in reaction to her first tweet of the new year calling for Baltimore citizens to “change the narrative.” It was part of what I described as a larger effort by her last year to falsely blame the media for Baltimore’s negative image.

Judging from a recent story in the Washington Post headlined, “As police struggle to solve homicides, Baltimore residents see an ‘open season for killing,’” I’d have to say the narrative has not been much changed in 2018 despite the mayor’s call.

But now comes a chance to perhaps truly change the narrative of crime, corrupt cops and death in Baltimore as the mayor brings Joel Fitzgerald, the Fort Worth police chief she has nominated to be the city’s new police commissioner, to town in part for what’s described on her Facebook page as “meet and greet” sessions with the citizens of Baltimore. It is one of the last pieces of her effort to win City Council approval for her nominee.

Two “meet and greet” events are scheduled for Sunday. One is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Jewish Community Center, 5700 Park Heights Ave., and the other from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Morgan State University Business Center, 4200 Hillen Road.

These events were scheduled before the Ravens made the playoffs and were set to open Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. But Sunday mornings or afternoons might not be the best time any week to get a big turnout.

The council itself will take comments from the public on the nomination at 10 a.m. Saturday at City Hall.

Council members will have the chance to question Fitzgerald in a meeting at 5 p.m. Monday.

Here’s the challenge for local media: Cover these sessions with Fitzgerald with the same intensity and resources as you do the Ravens in coming days. Getting the right person in this job of Baltimore police commissioner is far more important than whether or not the Ravens beat the Chargers or even go on to win the Super Bowl for that matter.

It’s crazy that I should even have to say that, but ask yourself, how many reporters from print, TV, radio and websites will be covering the Ravens-Chargers game, and how many have been digging deep into the selection of someone up for the monumental jobs of driving down Baltimore’s violent crime and reforming a department dragged down by corruption and unconstitutional policing? But it’s not like the Ravens’ 2013 Super Bowl victory prevented the 2015 Freddie Gray uprising. Heck, a teenager was killed just blocks from the Ravens Super Bowl victory parade.

It is not enough for the media just to show up with cameras, microphones and cell phones for these sessions with Fitzgerald. We need to show up with our “A” game as journalists. We need to be as hard nosed and demanding as we often are fervent in our boosterism on behalf of the Ravens.

We must not let the mayor or her nominee get away with giving only the appearance of transparency and 90 minutes of blah-blah-blah in these meetings. We have to make the most of these limited public opportunities to get citizens more information about Fitzgerald and his suitability or unsuitability for the job. Every time Fitzgerald turns around or looks up while in Baltimore, let’s make sure there are cameras and microphones in his face.

Let’s also request one-on-one, in-person interviews with him as well while he is here — the chance for us to interview him in a coherent conversation with follow-ups and challenges. And let’s do our homework before those interviews so not a moment is wasted.

If he and Pugh say no to our requests, let’s push for a public explanation for their refusal — and share that answer, or non-answer, with citizens.

We all know we cannot afford another Darryl De Sousa, and that there is good reason to question Pugh’s personnel judgment after her handling of the hiring and then resignation by him after just 116 days as police commissioner when it came to light that he had failed to file income tax returns for three years.

“I’m not responsible for what people do about their personal lives,” the mayor was quoted as saying in a Sun story after De Sousa also acknowledged in court that he had tried to reduce how much he paid in years when he did file returns by wrongfully claiming improper deductions. “Some of the allegations or some of the admissions that were made were as surprising to me as to other people, I’m sure, in our community.”

It wasn’t the first problem with a lack of proper vetting by Pugh in 2018.

On the morning of March 14, Pugh introduced Darryl Strange as her new spokesman at City Hall and posed with him for a photograph. By the end of that same day, he resigned after The Sun asked about three lawsuits from Strange’s five-year career as a Baltimore police officer.

The Sun did the vetting in a matter of hours that the mayor’s office had not done before making the announcement.

I think some serious skepticism is warranted when it comes to hires by the mayor.

Such skepticism of politicians and those in power is one of the things that media sociologist Michael Schudson posits as a cause of some people not liking the press. But it is essential for democracy to have a skeptical, even cynical press, he argues, in his 2008 book, “Why Democracies Need an Unlovable Press.”