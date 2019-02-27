HBO documentary 'The Case Against Adnan Syed' makes strong case for 'Serial' podcast subject's innocence

HBO’s four-part documentary series “The Case Against Adnan Syed” should perhaps be titled “The Case For Adnan Syed,” the man convicted of killing his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, in Baltimore County in 1999 in a case made famous by the “Serial” podcast.

The first three parts, which were made available for preview, are more than anything else an argument against the prosecution’s case during a trial in 2000 that sent Syed to prison for life. He was granted a new trial in 2016, but appeals by the state have kept him in prison where he awaits a decision from a panel of judges that heard arguments last November.

To the millions who listened to the “Serial” podcast and came away believing Syed was innocent, this documentary from director Amy Berg is for you — at least, through the first three parts.

Not that others won’t find it absorbing and even moving at times. This is a skillfully crafted work of non-fiction dealing with profound themes of love, assimilation, ethnicity, family, religion, community, crime, justice, prejudice, passion and the criminal justice system. It’s “Romeo and Juliet” meets “Law & Order.”

The pro-Syed orientation of the production is clear from the very first frames.

The series opens in the kitchen of Shamim Rahman, Syed’s mother, who runs a day care center in her Woodlawn home. Helping her with the children in the segment is Yusuf Sayed, Adnan’s younger brother.

As Sayed’s mother holds a small child on her lap, the interviewer asks if she had this center when Adnan lived at home.

“Oh, yes.” she says, “He used to help me, too. Yeah.”

And then, she looks away as tears well up in her eyes. When she looks back to the interviewer, the camera closes in for a tighter focus on her saddened face as she apologizes for the tears.

Between her words, tears and the camera’s framing, it is impossible not to feel some sense of empathy. That tighter framing of an emotional moment is a director’s way of saying, “This matters. Pay attention. I want you to feel this moment.” That’s the first and one of the most powerful emotions invoked in the series.

“When Adnan went to prison, it was like a big piece inside all of us had died,” his brother says in the next shot. “We thought he was gone forever. But then Rabia, while she was in law school and while she was raising two daughters, she was always there for us and she was always fighting for Adnan.”

Yusuf goes on to say, “Adnan would have been forgotten by everyone if it wasn’t for Rabia.”

Rabia Chaudry, a Maryland attorney who is identified in the series as an “advocate” for Syed, is an executive producer and prominently featured talking head, so how could the film not favor her point of view?

Followers of the case from its earliest days will remember Chaudry as a driving force on social media and behind the scenes fighting for Syed’s innocence. She is the person who brought Syed’s case to the attention of Sarah Koenig, an executive producer, reporter and narrator of the “Serial” podcast, which went viral and was downloaded a reported 340 million times.

Berg’s direction takes viewers from the Woodlawn home of Syed’s family to Chaudry’s home where she is preparing a nursery for her third child. The attorney is shown going through boxes of documents for Syed’s case, some of which she still carries in the trunk of her car. She holds up an amateurish-looking flyer she says she created at home to try and raise money for Syed’s second appeal. It’s headlined: “INNOCENT 17-year-old Pakistani Muslim boy wrongfully convicted and sentenced to LIFE PLUS 35 YEARS.”

After losing an appeal in 2013, “Rabia pursued a new strategy for Adnan’s case,” viewers are told in a caption on the screen.

“For years, I had been saying to Adnan, ‘We should go to media. We should go to journalists, because they can do things we can’t do,’” Chaudry says, as the first distinctive notes of the “Serial” podcast soundtrack are sounded.

“I went to my laptop and started looking for a reporter who had covered the case in 1999 for the Baltimore Sun,” she says.

The first name she came across, Chaudry says, is that of Koenig, who had left the Sun and was working as a producer in public radio.

As invested as Koenig became in Chaudry and her cause, she ultimately kept some distance from Syed’s staunchest advocate.

“As a juror, I vote to acquit Adnan,” Keonig said in the “Serial” finale.

But she also added, "If you ask me to swear Adnan Syed [is] innocent, I couldn't do it.”

I don’t find any of that ambiguity in the first three parts of this HBO series when it comes to arguing for Syed’s innocence by taking apart the case that put him in prison.

But to Berg’s credit, this is not a one-sided production or legal polemic. Just as she evokes empathy and sympathy for Syed and members of his family, so does she for Lee and her family.

The anguish of Lee’s family and Baltimore’s Korean community over the teenager’s death is prominently and sensitively explored. Indicative of the director’s commitment to doing justice to Lee’s death is the lengths she goes to in the first hour, titled “Forbidden Love,” to bring Lee to life for viewers.

Berg uses voiceover, illustration and animation to breathe life into the words of Lee’s teen diary. These are daring choices, and at first I didn’t particularly like them. The animated sequences felt a little too much like a Disney movie to me.

But I came to admire the risk and the commitment in trying to make Lee as fully realized a person as Syed. And Berg did not have that much in the way of videotape and still photographs to work with in telling this story of star-crossed teen love set among the sons and daughters of immigrants in Baltimore County.