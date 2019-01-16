The Situation in Abercrombie: A Retrospective
The weirdest news of the day came when Abercrombie & Fitch, the pricey clothing company your 17-year-old cousin wears, issued a press release saying they've offered "substantial payment" to Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, to stop wearing their clothes on the show. What's more ridiculous: Abercrombie caring this much (they wrote that they're worried the "association is contrary to the aspirational nature of our brand" ... seriously) or the multi-millionaire Situation could make money for changing his sweatpants? In honor of the latest HUH?-news to involve "Jersey Shore," we've compiled a gallery of the Situation wearing Abercrombie & Fitch, because, well, why not? It's a hoopla over bright pants. As our friend Don King says, "Only in America."
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad