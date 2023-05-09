Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie to co-host ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ while Vanna White plays

Vanna White, Pat Sajak and Maggie Sajak are seen on January 9, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (OGUT/Star Max/GC Images)

Maggie Sajak, the daughter of “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Pat Sajak, will fill in for Vanna White when the latter plays a celebrity-edition of the long-running game show.

The one-night special “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” will find Vanna White stepping off the stage and spinning as a contestant for the first time in a face-off with “Jeopardy” co-hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings.

In an Instagram story, Maggie Sajak posted a short video of her walking along the famed letter board with the caption “Warming up for Wednesday. I hope to make Vanna proud.”

In a preview for the primetime special that airs Wednesday, Pat Sajak jokes about seeing White’s left side for the first time since she became co-host in 1982.

We already knew @TheVannaWhite was more than just a pretty left face! 🤪 Watch her tables turn during Ultimate Host Night on #CelebrityWheelOfFortune Wednesday at 9/8c on ABC, and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/lPWHnR2FRD — Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (@celebritywof) May 7, 2023

Maggie Sajak, 28, has appeared on the broadcast before and serves as the TV show’s social correspondent, sharing behind-the-scenes content and contestant interview. She also operated the letter board in 2019 when White took over for Pat Sajak while he underwent surgery.

“The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family,” Maggie said in a statement on the show’s website. “And I’m thrilled to be working with them. It’s a real privilege to be able to treat the show’s longtime viewers to a look at what goes on when the cameras aren’t rolling. Plus, I get to use the carpool lane with my father!”

The hosts will be playing for charity. White will play on behalf of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Jennings for Equal Justice Initiativ and Bialik for Mental Wealth Alliance.

“Wheel of Fortune” debuted in 1975 with co-hosts Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford before Sajak and White were hired in 1982.

The pre-taped “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Ultimate Host Night” airs Wednesday.