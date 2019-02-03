Early bird tickets for Cosmic: On sale until 1/31! You don’t want to miss the hottest party of the year!
Serena Williams fights for female empowerment in Super Bowl ad from Bumble

Serena Williams already has the power.

The tennis legend starred in an empowering Super Bowl commercial for Bumble, the dating and networking app for women.

Dressed in all white on a tennis court, the 37-year-old athlete transitions into a young girl, stuck on the sidelines watching men dominate the court.

“If I waited to be invited in, I never would have stood out,” Williams says in a voiceover. “If I waited for change to happen, I never would have made a difference.”

Other shots include her celebrating on the court, signing autographs for a group of female fans and working on her fashion line behind a wedding photo of her and husband Alexis Ohanian.

“Don’t wait to be given power,” Williams says, “because here’s what they won’t tell you: we already have it.”

