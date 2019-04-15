'Game of Thrones' recap: 5 thoughts on prepping for the big fight in the final season premiere

It may be spring on the real-world calendar, but the screens of “Game of Thrones” followers everywhere Sunday delivered, finally, the full arrival of winter.
In that long-promised dip of the thermometer the battle was at last about to be joined between the living and the undead, between humanity hunkering down at Winterfell and the snarling corps of involuntary resurrectees amassed by the Night King and marching toward them, already south of the late, great Wall.
After going dark for nearly 20 months, the HBO medieval fantasy sensation kicked off its final run of episodes, an event that managed, rumor has it, to win some small amount of advance publicity.
And with that conversion from anticipation to actual footage came the beginning of the end of a series that viewers have lived with and, mostly, celebrated through eight seasons, through eight calendar years and through an eye-popping number of sinister betrayals, perfunctory disrobings, cunning defenestrations, dim prophesies and sometimes unwitting incestuous couplings -- but only three dragons.
Sunday’s first of the last six episodes -- spoilers coming! -- wasted no time getting to the good stuff. You had a hint it was going to be interesting because the pre-show advisory wasn’t just “BN” -- brief nudity -- but rather a full-on “N.”
And far more than being merely salacious, in a brothel scene that reminded people why they initially thought this show worshipped too fervently at the altar of pay-cable freedoms, it was pretty much all good plot and character stuff.
The episode was one quotable line after another, one big reveal or compelling meet-up following the next. All of it occurred with the specter of human apocalypse approaching.
The news of all news? Jon Snow got to learn the Very Big Thing about his royal parentage that Brandon Stark and Samwell Tarwell somewhat inexplicably didn’t hasten to tell him sooner.
Also, Jon’s new squeeze, Daenerys Targaryen, got to meet his family, and the reception was as frosty as the toes of a white walker on sentry duty. So very many other characters, too, met or re-met poignantly on the Winterfell mustering grounds or elsewhere: Arya and the Hound, Arya and Gendry, Theon and Yara, and Tyrion and Sansa among them.
Was there too-much buddy-comedy repartee throughout Sunday’s episode, a level of tart banter that felt out of character for a series whose typical mode is more self-serious than sharp-tongued, more Jon Snow than Tyrion Lannister? Perhaps. But given the long wait to revisit these characters we wolfed most of it down. Maybe later we’ll think more deeply about the nutritional value of what we feasted on.
For now, though, onward. Here are 5 thoughts recapping “Game of Thrones” Season 8 Episode 1, the One in Which Cersei Wished She Had Those Elephants:
1. Nobody thinks Daenerys is going to be happy about her being nudged out of the secession line. Not even Jon, who professes to love her, can manage to convince old friend Samwell that he thinks his queen will be kosher with her regal displacement.
To back up: Bran, the Stark brother who has become the all-seeing, time-traveling Three-Eyed Raven, finally decides to be more of an actor in this story than a vague, distantly focused mystic.
He tells Samwell that it is, at last, time to inform Jon Snow he is not the bastard he thinks he is. Jon is not the illegitimate son of beheaded patriarch Ned Stark, and he is, by the way, the born-in-secret-wedlock son of Ned’s sister, Lyanna, and Daenerys’s much older brother Rhaegar.
“You’re the true King, Aegon Targaryen, Sixth of His Name, Protector of the Realm, all of it,” Sam tells his old friend.
Jon/Aegon pretends not to believe it, saying his “father” -- Ned -- wouldn’t have lied to him. He says flatly, “Daenerys is our queen.” But you can see him wrestling with the news already, especially when Sam asks, pointedly, “You gave up your crown to save your people. Would she do the same?”
2. The showrunners must have forgotten to layer in the boppy pop song during Jon and Danys’ jaunty joint dragon excursion. Before Jon learned of his royal lineage, his queen-for-now invited him to go for a dragon ride, and it kinda sorta played like a standard rom-com cementing-the-relationship scene, the type where our leads discover how much fun they have together while a soundtrack tune takes the place of dialogue.
This time, though, instead of pointing in store windows and licking froyo off of each other’s faces, they went for a joint reptile flight to Jon’s old hunting grounds.
“What if he doesn’t want me to ride him,” Jon asks before getting onto his beast. “Then I’ve enjoyed your company, Jon Snow,” she responds. “What do I hold onto?” “Whatever you can.” Cue the music.
But here’s the thing: The very fact that he is able to ride a dragon -- just as he was able to approach one’s snout earlier in the series -- should clue them both in to Jon’s (sorry, Aegon’s) Targaryen blood. They are the only family who can do so, it is said and probably written. Perhaps this evidence will force Daenerys to accept the truth. Or perhaps she won’t be able to accept losing her dream of taking the Iron Throne.
One way out of this potential conundrum, it would seem, is for them to jointly rule as husband and wife, as was hinted at earlier in the episode by the ever-plotting eunuch Varys. This aunt-nephew marriage would be okay because, it is also said, Targaryens marry Targaryens.
3. But who is king, queen or court jester will make not one whit of difference if the Night King is not defeated. That ultimate impending battle, we learned Sunday, is not off to the best of starts.
Many of the noble families of the North are furious that they appointed Jon Snow King in the North, and he came back having bent the knee to a Targaryen. So some of them are refusing to join the fight when, clearly, all available bodies are necessary.
Jon, Dany and Tyrion insist to Sansa Stark, the supremely regal Lady of Winterfell (and how far she has come from the schoolgirl with a crush on the late, handsome human toadstool Joffrey) that Queen Cersei Lannister is sending her troops from King’s Landing to aid the fight against the undead.
“You believed her?” scoffs Sansa, who learned Cersei’s true nature as well as anyone. “I used to think you were the cleverest man alive.” (She is right, viewers already know from the end of last season.)
Meanwhile, food is short for the human armies and for the dragons. And the Night King’s many zombie minions, it is presumed, do not require provisions in the same manner that living humans do.
On the positive side, Gendry is making big weapons of dragonglass, the substance, along with fire and Valyrian steel, than can kill the white walkers; he gives one to the Hound.
Arya, in the midst of a very taut reunion with the Hound and a very flirty one with Gendry, asks the latter to make her what looks something like a big arrow or missile out of the special steel. Is she thinking about slaying the dragon that was slain, then converted to the side of the undead?
The other good news for Team Homo Sapiens is that Jon seems to be slowly winning his family and the others at Winterfell over to his realization that Daenerys, her dragons and her Dothraki and Unsullied armies were the only possible way to defeat the Night King and his wights.
4. Meanwhile, back in King’s Landing, Cersei gonna Cersei. The current queen, powerful but not beloved, plans to sit out the war in the north and defeat the weakened human survivors. This is not a good plan, from what we and even she know about the undead, but it’s hers and she’s sticking to it.
Euron Greyjoy returns to the capital with the 20,000 mercenary soldiers Cersei secretly schemed to import to augment her forces. She is disappointed to learn the pachyderms they are said to possess could not make the sea voyage. She is not disappointed when Euron comes on to her with all the subtlety of a silent-movie seductor, and she welcomes him into her bed to replace the missing Jaime.
I know we’re supposed to feel for her when she weeps a little over his absence and the bun he has left in the oven, but it’s very late in the game to be feeling human things for Cersei, who has been relentlessly selfish for eight years and keeps paying large prices for it and keeps not learning from it. Shame, shame, indeed.
In further Greyjoy news, Theon does indeed continue to find his courage, sneaking onto Euron’s boat to rescue his kidnapped sister Yara. She thanks him by, newly freed, giving him a massive head-butt. This, apparently, is Greyjoy for “hello,” or at least for, “thanks, but I can’t completely forget you betrayed me before. Have a mild concussion.”
After she picks him up, they stand in front of a green-screen together while ocean-going footage plays behind them. She’s “boating” back to the Iron Islands so that Dany and armies, should they need it, will have a place to retreat that the white walkers, non-swimmers, cannot reach. Theon says he’ll go help at Winterfell as he continues on his Apology Tour.
5. Jaime Lannister couldn’t have had a worse reception upon arrival at Winterfell. Remember, he’s abandoned his twin sister, who carries his child, because finally, he’d rather fight for humanity than join her in subverting the fight. But he’s also left her armies behind. He’s ridden all the way north, alone, wearing the hoodiest hoodie ever made to hide his famous face. He’s lost an arm.
And who does he first see as he enters the castle yard and peels back his head-covering but Brandon Stark himself, sitting in his wheelchair staring straight at him, seeing everything as usual.
This final scene of the episode is a splendid full-circle moment, another of the season opener’s series of callbacks to the series opener, and potentially the most potent of all the hour’s re-meets.
Their last meeting, you’ll recall, ended the very first “Game of Thrones” episode and started much of this business in motion. Bran was a monkey of a kid who, climbing one day as Jaime and Cersei visited Winterfell, inadvertently came upon them in flagrante, high up in a tower room.
Jaime pulled the Stark boy into the room. He SAW us, Cersei hissed. And Jaime, saying “the things we do for love,” casually pushed Bran out the window as that episode ended. It was a sign that this was going to be much more ruthless with its characters than TV shows typically dared to be, a credo that it has mostly followed.
Bringing those two back into each others’ orbits is so very ripe with possibility. Bran is much more powerful now and Jaime is weakened. Jaime is finally trying to do the right thing, but there is his evil past waiting, perhaps, to exact its price.
After all the episode’s snappy back-and-forth and its continuing headlong rush toward conclusion, this bit of eye contact between Bran and the man who paralyzed him serves as a reminder that “Game of Thrones,” at its best, has been able to underscore the deepest issues of human motivation.
