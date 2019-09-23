Advertisement

Emmy Awards 2019: The complete winners list

By Variety staff
Tribune Content Agency |
Sep 22, 2019 | 11:50 PM
The cast of "Game of Thrones" speaks onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019.
The cast of "Game of Thrones" speaks onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” Amazon’s “Fleabag” were the big winners Sunday night at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

Billy Porter from “Pose” made history as the first openly gay man to win the best drama actor prize while “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus fell short of a historic run when she lost the best comedy actress award to “Fleabag” star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Check out the full winners list below:

Drama Series

WINNER: “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Comedy Series

WINNER: “Fleabag” (Amazon Prime)

Limited Series

WINNER: “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Television Movie

WINNER: “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”)

Michelle Williams accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for "Fosse/Verdon" at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Michelle Williams accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for "Fosse/Verdon" at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Phil McCarten/Invision/AP)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Competition Program

Winner: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Variety Talk Series

WINNER: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”)

Directing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: “Fleabag,” “Episode 1,” Prime Video (Harry Bradbeer)

Directing for a Drama Series

WINNER: “Ozark,” “Reparations,” Netflix (Jason Bateman)

Directing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

WINNER: “Chernobyl,” HBO (Johan Renck)

Directing for a Variety Series

WINNER: “Saturday Night Live,” “Host: Adam Sandler,” NBC (Don Roy King)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Kevin Winter/Getty)

Writing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: “Fleabag,” “Episode 1,” Prime Video (Phoebe Waller-Bridge)

Writing for a Drama Series

WINNER: “Succession,” “Nobody Is Ever Missing,” HBO (Jesse Armstrong)

Writing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

WINNER: “Chernobyl,” HBO (Craig Mazin)

Writing for a Variety Series

WINNER: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” HBO

