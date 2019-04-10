Baltimore events to make 'Game of Thrones' season 8 outlast the Long Night

With the eighth, and final, season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” set to launch Sunday, Baltimore’s Westeros partisans may be anxious to share their passion with the like-minded. While viewing parties at public venues seem to be in short supply — sporadic reports over the years have said HBO frowns on such things, and various bars hosting such gatherings have reported receiving cease-and-desist orders — fans will have plenty of chances over the coming months to get their Seven Kingdoms on. Here’s a sampling:

At Anne Arundel County’s Live! Casino and Hotel, GOT lovers can prepare for Sunday’s final-season debut with a same-day brunch “worthy of the Seven Kingdoms." No dragon meat, but feasters can happily gorge themselves on everything from Sansa’s Favorite French Toast to Wolfswood Free Range Turkey to Ygritte’s Grits (and top everything off with desserts including House Frey Fruits and Dornish Delight Pastries). Flea Bottom-less mimosas will be available for an additional charge. In addition, fans will be quizzed on their knowledge of all things associated with the show, competing for prizes that include a seven-day trip to Croatia, with a two-hour "Game of Thrones" tour. Tickets are $50-$60. The feasting runs from noon-2 p.m. at Live!, 7002 Arundel Mills Cir #7777 in Hanover. livecasinohotel.com.

GOT-inspired laughs will be the order of the evenings when the Baltimore Improv Group holds its weekly “Winter is Here! A Game of Thrones Improv Comedy Extravaganza” on Thursdays, April 18-May 23. Besides plenty of improvised comedy, there’ll also be games, music and (of course) trivia. 7:15 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at the BIG Theater, 1727 N. Charles St. Free. bigimprov.org.

The Point In Fells, 1738 Thames St. in Fells Point, will host a night of “Game of Thrones” trivia on April 23, with prizes, a taco/nacho buffet and drink specials. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. $25. Tickets through eventbrite.com.

Tin Roof Baltimore, 32 Market Place in Power Plant Live, has a GOT trivia night set for 7 p.m. April 25, with $300 in prizes. tinroofbaltimore.com.

The Orioles have a “Game of Thrones” night set for May 21’s 7:05 p.m. game against the Yankees, complete with a pre-game party and an Oriole bird bobblehead (seated on the Iron Throne, of course). Tickets will run you $80 for the party and bobblehead, $35-$55 for the bobblehead only (both packages include a ticket to the game). orioles.com.

Columbia’s Hysteria Brewing Company, 9570 Berger Road, is hosting its own GOT trivia night on May 21. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Free. Registration through eventbrite.com.

A Game of Crawls pub crawl is scheduled for Baltimore on June 13. Details are sketchy at this point, although we do know drink specials will be involved and Westeros maps, dragon eggs and Stark necklaces will be handed out. 3 p.m.-9 p.m. $25-$35. Tickets through eventbrite.com.

CAPTION Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website , it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website , it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. CAPTION Actor Kevin Spacey has been spotted in Baltimore recently. Scheduled to appear in court Jan. 7 in Nantucket to be arraigned on the indecent assault and battery charges, Spacey could face as many as five years in prison if convicted. Actor Kevin Spacey has been spotted in Baltimore recently. Scheduled to appear in court Jan. 7 in Nantucket to be arraigned on the indecent assault and battery charges, Spacey could face as many as five years in prison if convicted.

ckaltenbach@baltsun.com

twitter.com/chriskaltsun