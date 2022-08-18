CNN cancels ‘Reliable Sources’; host Brian Stelter, a Towson University alumnus, is leaving network

Brian Stelter attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute in New York in December 2021. CNN says it has canceled its weekly program on the media, "Reliable Sources," and that Stelter, its host, will be leaving the network. The show, which predated Stelter's arrival from The New York Times, will have its last telecast on Sunday. (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — CNN has canceled its weekly “Reliable Sources” show on the news media, and said Thursday that its host, Brian Stelter, a Towson University alumnus, is leaving the network.

The show’s last broadcast will be Sunday.

CNN has been looking to cut costs but also to put forth a less opinionated product. Stelter has written a book, “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” and been critical of Fox News, making him a frequent target of CNN’s conservative critics.

Stelter came to CNN in 2013 from The New York Times, where he was a media writer. He took over for Howard Kurtz, who left the show to host “Media Buzz” on Fox News.

“He departs CNN as an impeccable broadcaster,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development at CNN. “We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show.”

Stelter said that he was grateful for his nine years at CNN, proud of the show and thankful to its viewers.

“It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential,” he said. “I’ll have more to say on Sunday.”

It’s not clear what will happen with the “Reliable Sources” newsletter, a daily compendium of the media’s big stories.

Stelter, 36, graduated from Towson in 2007 and immediately joined the New York Times. He attended Damascus High School in Montgomery County.