Towson graduate Mike Flanagan drops teaser for latest horror show 'Midnight Mass'

By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 09, 2021 1:03 PM

Mike Flanagan, a 2002 graduate of Towson University and renowned director in the horror genre, is at it again — this time with a new Netflix TV series.

Netflix dropped the trailer for “Midnight Mass,” Monday morning, a seven-episode horror series created and produced by Flanagan, who also wrote three of the episodes, according to IMDB.

The show follows the residents of Crockett Island, a community largely living in isolation, as they grapple with unexplained phenomena upon the arrival of a young priest, played by Hamish Linklater, known for his roles in “The Big Short” and “The Newsroom,” and the return of a young man, played by Zach Gilford of “Friday Night Lights.”

Flanagan was also the creator, producer and director of “The Haunting of Hill House,” a 2018 Netflix series inspired by Shirley Jackson’s novel about a family confronting memories of growing up in a haunted house. Flanagan was also the showrunner for the series’s second season, “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” which was released in 2020.

