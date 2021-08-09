Towson graduate Mike Flanagan drops teaser for latest horror show ‘Midnight Mass’

Mike Flanagan, a 2002 graduate of Towson University and renowned director in the horror genre, is at it again — this time with a new Netflix TV series.
Netflix dropped the trailer for “Midnight Mass,” Monday morning, a seven-episode horror series created and produced by Flanagan, who also wrote three of the episodes, according to IMDB.
The show follows the residents of Crockett Island, a community largely living in isolation, as they grapple with unexplained phenomena upon the arrival of a young priest, played by Hamish Linklater, known for his roles in “The Big Short” and “The Newsroom,” and the return of a young man, played by Zach Gilford of “Friday Night Lights.”
Flanagan was also the creator, producer and director of “The Haunting of Hill House,” a 2018 Netflix series inspired by Shirley Jackson’s novel about a family confronting memories of growing up in a haunted house. Flanagan was also the showrunner for the series’s second season, “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” which was released in 2020.