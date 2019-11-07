Seems like there may be more going on aboard the USS Constellation than visits from a steady stream of tourists.
“Phantom Crew,” the Nov. 7 episode of “The Holzer Files” on the Travel Channel, watches as a team of paranormal researchers uncover all manner of ghostly goings-on aboard the 150-plus-year-old ship moored at the Inner Harbor. There are footsteps and knockings, swaying hammocks below deck and mysterious recordings. There’s even a bite mark on one of the investigators, with a camera on-hand to record the moment when some unseen force grips his arm, leaving the red mark behind.
“The Holzer Files” revisits some of the investigations left unfinished (or at least unanswered) by famed parapsychologist Hans Holzer. Voice recordings from 1968 played during the “Phantom Crew” episode feature Holzer asking questions of one of his mediums, Sybil Leek, who speaks slowly and ominously (apparently in a trance) of evil goings-on aboard the ship back in its day, including the murder of a young boy “because he was a coward.” There’s also a 1955 photograph that may or may not show an apparition making its way across the boat’s deck.
The episode is centered around three investigators ― Dave Schrader, psychic medium Cindy Kaza, and equipment technician Shane Pittman ― spending a fraught-filled night aboard the ship, trying to capture evidence of the paranormal. It also includes a visit with local paranormal investigator Jim Jones, who relates an eerie encounter he had aboard the Constellation at age 10.
Are there ghosts haunting the Constellation? “The Holzer Files” certainly thinks so.
The show airs at 10 p.m. Nov. 7 on the Travel Channel, with repeats set for 2 a.m. and 11 p.m. Nov. 8, 3 a.m. Nov. 9, 11 p.m. Nov. 21 and 3 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 22.