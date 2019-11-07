“The Holzer Files” revisits some of the investigations left unfinished (or at least unanswered) by famed parapsychologist Hans Holzer. Voice recordings from 1968 played during the “Phantom Crew” episode feature Holzer asking questions of one of his mediums, Sybil Leek, who speaks slowly and ominously (apparently in a trance) of evil goings-on aboard the ship back in its day, including the murder of a young boy “because he was a coward.” There’s also a 1955 photograph that may or may not show an apparition making its way across the boat’s deck.