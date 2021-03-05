HBO to shoot Baltimore-set adaptation of Sun reporter Fenton’s book on GTTF police unit; David Simon a producer

HBO is making a six-hour miniseries based on Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton’s recently released book, “We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops, and Corruption.”
A network official and creators of the miniseries confirmed that “We Own This City” will be shot in Baltimore City and executive-produced by a three-person team including David Simon, creator of “The Wire.”
Fenton, who has reported for the Sun since 2005, wrote the book after covering the trials of the members of the Baltimore Police Department’s disgraced Gun Trace Task Force and writing a three-part series of articles published in 2019 called “Cops and Robbers.”
The reporting detailed how Wayne Jenkins, who led the elite unit, robbed drug dealers, planted drugs and guns on innocent people and assaulted seemingly random civilians. Jenkins, along with several members of the Task Force, are currently serving long federal sentences.
A February review of the book in the Wall Street Journal noted, “It [We Own This City] layers the downfall of the Gun Trace Task Force in the larger story of the relationship between the BPD and the city, locked in the toxic tango of racism and violence that erupted after the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, leading to protests and unrest in the street — and a spike in homicides.”
Simon is a Baltimore Sun alum and longtime writer/executive producer of HBO programs. His work for The Sun was turned into the long-running series “Homicide: Life on the Streets” and “The Wire.” In addition, he was a creator of “Treme,” “The Deuce” and “The Plot Against America,” among others.
Simon will be working with writing and producing partner George Pelecanos. Pelecanos is an author of multiple crime fiction books set in the Washington D.C. area. In addition, he recently produced the drama Fishbowl, about a family preparing for the Rapture, for Amazon.
Another producing partner is Kary Antholis, a longtime, former HBO executive.
While the show will be shot in Baltimore, shooting locations are still being worked out, according to Debbie Dorsey, director of the Baltimore Film Office.
Latest TV
“It’s super preliminary,” she said. “They haven’t even started scouting [locations] yet. We’re excited to get people back to work. We’re expecting things will be finalized later this spring.”