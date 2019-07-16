Baltimore actor Asante Blackk earns Emmy nomination for ‘When They See Us’; Robin Wright gets ‘House of Cards’ nod

A student at North Point High School and president of the Theater Club there, according to a bio on imdb.com, Blackk, 17, was nominated for playing Kevin Richardson, one of five teens arrested and convicted of a 1989 attack on a jogger in New York’s Central Park. The convictions were reversed and the men exonerated in 2002, after another man was identified as the attacker. The five later sued New York City and reached a $41 million settlement.