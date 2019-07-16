Baltimore actor Asante Blackk earns Emmy nomination for ‘When They See Us’; Robin Wright gets ‘House of Cards’ nod

Talk about making a good first impression. In his television debut, Baltimore teenager Asante Blackk has earned an Emmy nomination for his work on the Netflix limited series “When They See Us.”
Blackk is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. The nominations were announced Tuesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
A student at North Point High School and president of the Theater Club there, according to a bio on imdb.com, Blackk, 17, was nominated for playing Kevin Richardson, one of five teens arrested and convicted of a 1989 attack on a jogger in New York’s Central Park. The convictions were reversed and the men exonerated in 2002, after another man was identified as the attacker. The five later sued New York City and reached a $41 million settlement.
The four-part “When They See Us,” directed and co-written by Ava DuVernay and released on Netflix May 31, earned nine Primetime Emmy nominations. Besides Blackk’s nod, the series was nominated for Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Jharrel Jerome), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Niecy Nash and Aunjanue Ellis), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Vera Farmiga and Marsha Stephanie Blake) and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Michael Kenneth Williams and John Leguizamo).
In more Baltimore-related Emmy news, Robin Wright was again nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for playing first lady and later President Claire Underwood on Netflix’s “House of Cards.” Wright has been nominated six times (with no wins) for the filmed-in-Baltimore “House of Cards,” which ran for six seasons, the last debuting in 2018.
“House of Cards” originally starred Kevin Spacey as the ruthless Frank Underwood, who let nothing and no one get in the way of his ambition to become president of the United States. Spacey left the series after allegations of sexual impropriety arose in late 2017. For the sixth and final season, Spacey’s character was dead and buried, leaving Wright’s character as president.