Ellicott City resident will vie for Katie Thurston’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette’

Thirty men trying to win over one woman’s heart? What could go wrong?
“The Bachelorette” returns to ABC on Monday and Maryland fans should get excited — an Ellicott City resident is one of the contestants vying for Katie Thurston’s final rose.
Justin Glaze, 26, is an investment sales consultant at T. Rowe Price and describes himself in his online ABC bio as “one hell of a catch” with his tall, handsome looks, successful career and talent as a painter. He also considers himself a romantic who values a strong physical and emotional connection.
Howard County-grown, Glaze graduated from Mount Hebron High School and went on to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, where he was on the track and field team and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business technology administration and a minor in visual arts, according to his LinkedIn profile. Since graduating in 2016, Glaze has worked at T. Rowe Price.
Glaze said that although he has “dated around” he has yet to find “the one” and is looking for someone who is both beautiful inside and out, trustworthy and committed to teamwork. He’s hoping Thurston, 30, will be the one to form that meaningful connection with.
Thurston made a splash last season on “The Bachelor” with Matt James where she became known for her sex positivity and standing up against bullies in the house, quickly becoming a fan favorite. Although James ended up sending her packing, the Washington state resident is now getting her shot at love.
Before they are eliminated — or (hopefully) propose to Thurston — none of the men, their friends or family are allowed to speak to the media.
Glaze said in his bio that he comes from a loving family, with parents married more than 30 years who have given him an “excellent” example of what a relationship should look like. He is looking for a woman who is passionate about fitness but also enjoys a day of barbecue and sauvignon blanc.
Thurston is described in her ABC bio as “adventurous” and “daring,” but in order for our lone Marylander to succeed, let’s just hope she doesn’t force him to dance. Glaze said it’s one thing he does not like — “at all.”