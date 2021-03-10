Baltimore author Lippman’s ‘Lady in the Lake’ to be made into limited series for Apple TV+

“Lady in the Lake,” the most recent whodunit by acclaimed author Laura Lippman, will be made into a limited series for Apple TV+, the author confirmed Wednesday. The screen adaptation of the book, set in 1960s Baltimore and published in 2019, will star Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o.
“This is fantastic; I couldn’t feel luckier right now,” Lippman said from her home in south Baltimore. “What’s significant is that this is a series order, not a pilot — and the stars for the two main roles are perfect. By any measure, this is about as good as it gets.”
It marks the first adaptation of one of Lippman’s 25 novels for the small screen. One mystery, “Every Secret Thing,” was made into a movie in 2014. This project has been in the works for 18 months, said Lippman, who will be an executive producer of the series. No production schedule has been set.
Lippman, 62, is a Baltimore native, former Sun reporter and New York Times best-selling mystery writer. The prize-winning novelist’s 26th book, “Dream Girl,” will be published June 22 by William Morrow.