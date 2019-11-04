More than half a million Baltimore-area viewers saw the Ravens beat the New England Patriots Sunday on TV, according to Nielsen figures from NBC and WBAL, the network’s local affiliate that carried the game.
WBAL said the audience of 568,371 was the largest audience for an NFL telecast on the channel in five years.
Nationally, the game was seen by 22.6 million, making it the most-watched Ravens’ Sunday night game ever on NBC, according to the network.
Baltimore, though, was not the top market for the game. It came in third behind the Patriots’ markets of Boston and Providence.
Boston had a 35.5 rating and 59 share. Providence had a 35.5 rating and 57 percent share. Baltimore had a 33.7 rating and 52 share.
Rating is the percentage of all TV homes in a market, while share is the percentage of those homes with sets in use at the time of measurement.
In Baltimore, that means one out of every two homes with TV sets in use was tuned to the game.