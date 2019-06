CW

With her fashion debut turning out to be a bust, Blair is more than happy to help Chuck figure out what his father is hiding. After the couple's latest tip leads to a portrait of a horse, Blair finds out that Bart spent millions on horses from a breeder in Dubai four years ago. After a quick outfit change into riding pants, a straw hat and a leather jacket (the edgy equestrian look is so in right now), Blair and her man set off for a horse show outside of Manhattan to see if they can find someone connected to the breeder. Admittedly lame, but at least they're actually spending more than five minutes together without breaking up/getting back together/creating rules for their forbidden romance.