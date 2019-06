The CW

So apparently, The Spectator is a project completely funded by Nate's grandfather in order to remake Nate's image. He told Diana it was time to resign so that Nate could take over, and in a last-ditch effort to take down Gossip Girl she had Nate hack the website and find out who was sending the blasts. Even though she wasn't the one who posted the information in the end, she took the blame, ended things with Nate and left the city before he could find out what was really going on. Side note: As much as I make fun of Nate, tonight we found out that he has never sent Gossip Girl any information about his friends. Maybe I should cut him some slack.