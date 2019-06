AMC

Without seeing a single frame of Season 5, we know the answer is "no," because this is "Breaking Bad" and no character, especially Bryan Cranston's ego-obsessed Walt, can ever enjoy a sigh of relief. But, according to show-runner Vince Gilligan, Walt will find himself in a new position after he successfully killed his rival, Gus: Kingpin. A running theme in "Breaking Bad" has been Walt's abuse of power (just ask his perpetually trampled-on partner, Jesse Pinkman, played by the excellent Aaron Paul), and we have every reason to believe the pattern won't change now.