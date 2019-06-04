Pictures: 12 TV shows to catch up on this summer

The 1920s prohibition gangster is perfectly depicted in HBO's "Boardwalk Empire." The scheming and backstabbing is entertaining yet shocking at the same time. It's a serious show so give it some time to sink in. Some parts might seem like nothing is happening... just wait 10 minutes and you will be hooked again. The first two seasons of "Boardwalk Empire" are available on HBOGO and are out on DVD. Sundays at 10p.m. on HBO, Season 3 premieres in September.