Pictures: 12 TV shows to catch up on this summer

The Emmy and Golden Globes wins and nominations alone should convince you to watch ABC's "Modern Family." The cast is great and the characters get themselves into scenarios that are so outrageous and unexpected that you can't help but burst out laughing. The first two seasons of "Modern Family" are available on DVD and season three is on Hulu Plus and iTunes. Wednesdays at 9p.m. on ABC, Season 4 premieres this Fall.
The 1920s prohibition gangster is perfectly depicted in HBO's "Boardwalk Empire." The scheming and backstabbing is entertaining yet shocking at the same time. It's a serious show so give it some time to sink in. Some parts might seem like nothing is happening... just wait 10 minutes and you will be hooked again. The first two seasons of "Boardwalk Empire" are available on HBOGO and are out on DVD. Sundays at 10p.m. on HBO, Season 3 premieres in September.
There are so many great TV shows out there, but we usually don't have enough time to watch them all. Since it's summer and the prime time overload has calmed a bit, we compiled a list of 12 worthwhile shows that you catch up on before they return in the fall.
By Jaclyn Peiser