Don’t miss: 48 hour flash sale on Brews & O's tickets. Use code "BREWS15" for $15 off your ticket.
Entertainment TV & Media

Pictures: 12 TV shows to catch up on this summer

There are so many great TV shows out there, but we usually don't have enough time to watch them all. Since it's summer and the prime time overload has calmed a bit, we compiled a list of 12 worthwhile shows that you catch up on before they return in the fall.
By Jaclyn Peiser
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
75°