'The Bachelorette' preview: Our first impressions of Rachel's guys

It’s everyone’s (or maybe just my) favorite time of year again: the reveal of the suitors, and their bios, for the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette." We learned early on that they are doing things a little differently this time. They announced Rachel Linday as the Bachelorette while she was still a strong contestant on Nick’s season (God, I hope this is the last time I have to write about Nick Viall as a part of “The Bachelor” franchise), and they also made us privy to a few of the contestants on her season early at the end of Nick’s “After the Final Rose” episode.

Either way, we have a new batch (no pun intended) of eligible men vying for the love of Rachel, who wears flip-flops with dresses, starting Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Here's our breakdown of this year's single men hoping to “win” the heart of Ms. Lindsay.

I’m pretty excited about the upcoming season, that starts on Monday and would love to hear what you all think! Please let me know on twitter @abbydraper.