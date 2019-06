Craig Sjodin / ABC

The new season of The Bachelorette starts on May 23, so in preparation, I decided to “meet” this seasons’ hopeful contestants by reading their official bios on the ABC website.

First and foremost, like 70 percent of these men are from LA. When I initially noticed that, I was disappointed that I didn’t head to the casino casting call when it was here but then I realized that these are men from LA at a casting call to be on reality television. So basically the opposite of what I am looking for in a lover.

Second, each contestant is delightfully ridiculous and in advance of my forthcoming TV Lust recaps, I give you my “first impression” (get it?) of each of the newest men competing for true love on national television. — By Abby Draper, For The Baltimore Sun