"The Walking Dead" goes off the air for 60 days and what happens? Someone had to go and make a romantic zombie comedy called "Warm Bodies." That, my friends, is the beginning of the end. It can't be long before a zombie-themed "Twilight" rip-off really decapitates this genre.

The wild haymakers of MTV's Buckwild, women tearing out each others' hair extensions on "Jerry Springer" and gypsy ladies brawling on the sidewalk on "My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding," just can't compare to a good old Bowie knife through the throat.

It has been a long, cold two months since the last new episode of "The Walking Dead," but the wait is over. At 9 p.m. Feb. 10, our favorite zombie melodrama returns to the airwaves with a new episode, "The Suicide King." Click through to see why we've missed this show so bad.

By Andrew Conrad, aconrad@tribune.com